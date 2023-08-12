Two decades of computer learning for seniors

THE Coffs Senior Computer Club are celebrating their twentieth anniversary with a mini expo to be held on Monday 14 August.

Club president Fay Rollands told News Of The Area, “Everything you do has to be on the computer these days.

“You have to go online, plus you have to learn extra things as there’s something new happening all the time,” she said.

Fay, who had little schooling and struggled with reading and writing, has overcome her initial challenges to become a tutor at the club.

“I needed to learn how to use my little tablet, and then I made up a list of basic questions that I now pose to my beginners, for example, ‘Can you switch it on/off?’, ‘Do you need to take photos and put them into albums?’.”

People can come into the club with their phone or tablet for help, and there are spare laptops to work on as well.

They can also request a home visit to help set up their equipment.

“Over the years members go on to teach and some come in with skills already to share, but we always need new members and qualified tutors,” Fay said.

“It’s easy to join – go online or come along to Cavanbah Hall any Monday between 9-11am and pop in earlier for a cuppa.”

It’s $10 for the lesson and after coming for two weeks, you can become a member for $20 per year.

Social outings are also planned for once a month.

To celebrate their twentieth anniversary, a ‘Mini Expo’ is slated for Monday 14 August 9-11am at the Cavanbah Hall in Coffs Harbour.

It features displays and representatives from the Fone Doctor, Apple and SOS to explain their technology.

There will be demonstrations of the various classes and light refreshments, including the mayor cutting the cake.

There is also a raffle to win a dinner for two.

Music will be provided by the Men’s Shed Band.

By Mary KEILY