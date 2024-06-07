Unique and hilarious show ‘In Tails’ comes to C.ex Coffs Harbour



STIRRING opera singing and thigh slapping comedy combine in a unique and hilarious show called ‘In Tails’, coming to Coffs C.ex on Saturday 15 June.

With David Hobson belting out well-known and classic arias and Colin Lane bringing lashings of laughter to the performance, the show is a combination of belly laughs and moving moments.



“So funny, I cried,” said The Age review.

“The chemistry and energy between the men is impeccable and infectious,” said GLAM Adelaide.

In Tails has also been described by reviewers as a clean, classy comedy that will keep you smiling.

Tenor and composer David Hobson and comedian Colin Lane have been friends for 25 years.

From vastly different backgrounds, they have observed one another’s worlds and always thought, “Gee, wouldn’t it be nice to have a go at what that other guy does?”

So, here’s their chance to see whether the grass is a little greener.

It’s a one-of-a-kind experiment that promises to enthral and entertain.

Hobson is one of Australia’s best-known opera performers with a repertoire that spans all styles from baroque through to pop, and award-winning performances with Opera Australia.

He has starred in productions such as Pirates of Penzance, La Boheme, Orphee, Don Giovanni, The Barber of Saville, The Pearl Fishers, Candide and The Merry Widow, to name but a few.

Hobson has now crossed over into the area of music theatre, playing the lead role of Caractacus Potts in the national tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Buddy in the concert version of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies, and Nick Arnstein in Funny Girl.

He is also a much sought after concert artist and a regular on Channel 9’s Carols by Candlelight.

Hobson toured the country extensively with Marina Prior in their show ‘The 2 Of Us’, notching up over 200 sell out shows around the country.

He has #1 ARIA albums, an ARIA Award for Best Music Video with ‘Now Until the Day Breaks’ (directed by Baz Luhrmann), and three further nominations for Best Classical Album.

Hobson’s TV appearances include It Takes Two, Dancing With The Stars and Foxtel’s Studio Channel.

You might know Colin Lane as Lano from Lano and Woodley, the Australian comedy duo.

In almost 20 years together Lano and Woodley won the coveted Perrier Award for best show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, starred in their own television series and toured sold-out shows across the country.

They said ‘Goodbye’ in 2006 with a national tour that took in 34 markets and sold more than 150,000 tickets.

In 2018 the duo reprised their roles as Lano and Woodley for FLY, with a sold-out national tour of 85,000 ticket sales, winning the prestigious Melbourne Comedy Festival People’s Choice Award.

Lane has appeared in innumerable theatre performances and TV shows.

Over the years he has also appeared as a guest of shows including Good News Week, Spicks and Specks, Welcher & Welcher, Thank God You’re Here, Neighbours, All Star Family Feud, Show Me the Movie!, The Circle and as host of Ready Steady Cook.

With the local show approaching, the “boys” are super keen to entertain their Coffs Coast audience.

“Last time I was in Coffs Harbour was probably when I was about eight, having my photo taken in front of a big yellow piece of fruit,” Lane told NOTA.

“I am very much looking forward to coming back, doing a show, eating some great food and, because I’m from Melbourne, maybe even having a swim.”

Hobson shares the enthusiasm for hitting the water when they reach Coffs Harbour.

“Having stayed at Pacific Bay Resort each time I’ve performed at Coffs I can’t wait for the glorious beach swim.

“Audiences are always very warm and receptive, and we’re really excited to perform our new show In Tails,” he said.

By Andrea FERRARI

