Vietnam veterans commemorated at Stuarts Point



UNDER bright skies at 11am on Sunday 18 August the Commemorative Service observing Vietnam Veterans’ Day was held at the Stuarts Point Cenotaph.

The event annually rotates amongst the RSL sub-Branches of Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Bowraville and Stuarts Point.



Yearly on this day, the anniversary of the 1966 Battle of Long Tan, Australians pause to reflect on the sacrifices of those who served in the Vietnam War.

Crowds at commemorative services across the country remember the lives lost, those who returned injured or ill, those who have lost their lives since returning, and those who still bear the bodily and emotional scars.

About 120 individuals from throughout the region attended the service conducted by Stuarts Point RSL sub-Branch President Wayne Mason OAM.

After a warm welcome from Stuarts Point Public School student representatives, a large assortment of wreaths was reverently placed, poignant anecdotal reflections were delivered, and the service was blessed with an impressive performance by Macksville bugler Ian Flarrety.

Among those in attendance at the service were former members of the Assault Pioneer Platoon of 9th Battalion RAR.

By Jen HETHERINGTON