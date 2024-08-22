Nambucca Valley Phoenix hosts arts extravaganza



NAMBUCCA Valley Phoenix (NVP) hosted Ability Arts Connect in early August, a free two-day event celebrating and connecting artists living with disability, caregivers and support organisations.

The weekend comprised a range of activities including a conference, art workshops and the inaugural Phoenix Art Prize and month-long exhibition.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The reason for the event and art prize is because this organisation is passionate about creating opportunities for professional connections and networks for artists with disabilities; and to celebrate the contribution they make to the creative industries,” NVP Manager Pippa Tabone told News Of The Area.

The debut of the Phoenix Art Prize brought together the work of 44 artists who identify as living with a disability.

Conference speakers included artist Carly Marchment, Yarrilla Arts & Museum curator Ashleigh Frost, and art therapist and academic Dr Emma Gentle.

NVP arts coordinator Alejandra Ramirez told NOTA, “The outstanding exhibition offers a clear indication of the diversity and contribution artists with a disability make to the arts and cultural landscape of the Mid North Coast.

“The event was truly heartwarming, providing a source of pride for both the artists and supporters.”

The first prize winner, ‘Three Night Owls’ by Gumma artist Edward Barnes, received $1000 sponsored by Regional Australia Bank.

Second prize and $600 went to Boambee artist Eva Jones for ‘To be alive is to be vulnerable’.

The People’s Choice award is still open for votes.

The must-see exhibition is open until 31 August.

By Kim SATCHELL