Nambucca Valley Orchid Society to host Spring Show



THE Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s Spring Show will be held next weekend, an opportunity to meet local orchid enthusiasts and learn more about this unique hobby.

The Show will be held at the Seniors’ Centre.

Club member Rhonda Smith said orchid growing was a “weird and wonderful world”.

“For many people, orchids equate to the plants that granny had in a pot near her back door, but for orchid enthusiasts they mean so much more,” she said.

“Orchids belong to one of the two largest families of flowering plants on earth and are found in almost every habitat except for glaciers.

“With about 28,000 species, not to count hybrids, the variety is amazing and there are some truly weird and wonderful orchids to behold.”