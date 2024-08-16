Vietnam veterans to be commemorated at Stuarts Point



ON Sunday 18 August a Service of Commemoration will be held at the Stuarts Point Memorial to observe Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

Each year on that day, the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan that took place in 1966, we pause and reflect on the bravery, teamwork and endurance that Australians displayed throughout that war.



The service provides an opportunity to honour those veterans who lost their lives during battle; returned home wounded, ill or injured; lost their lives in the years since they returned; and those who still carry the physical and emotional scars of their service.

Attendees will also pause to reflect on the impact of service on the families of veterans.

More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam, over 3,000 were wounded and 523 gave their lives.

The hosting duties of the Vietnam Veterans’ Day service is shared between the RSL sub-Branches of Nambucca Heads, Macksville, Stuarts Point and Bowraville.

This year it is Stuarts Point’s turn to host the service.

Joining local Vietnam veterans at Stuarts Point will be former members of the Assault Pioneer Platoon of the 9th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

It was the role of the Platoon to provide specialist expertise in explosives and demolitions, mine warfare and boobytraps and also the highly physical and technical tasks of field defences and fortifications.

The Service at the Stuarts Point Memorial will commence at 11:00am.

Following the service attendees are invited to the Stuarts Point Bowling Club for camaraderie and refreshments.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone who would like to come along to the service this Sunday, especially those with a link to this conflict, and we are particularly pleased that former Assault Pioneers from 9 RAR will be in attendance this year,” Mr Mason told News Of The Area.

By Mick BIRTLES