Coffs Coast trike tours take out tourism award



BRENT and Belinda Watson are still pinching themselves after winning Gold in the Tour and Transport Operator of the Year category at the North Coast Tourism Awards.

The local operators of Coffs Harbour Trike and Private Tours, Brent and Belinda bought the business in 2021 as Covid hit.



A dairy farmer at the time, Brent and the family had been considering a lifestyle change when the business came up for sale.

“Although Covid had hit, we both had jobs, so we decided to still go ahead with setting the business up,” Belinda said. “We particularly focused on getting our head around the tourism industry as we were totally new to it.”

The pair have since taken over the lease of the tourism information centre in Urunga.

The couple have also relished the opportunity to work with National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participants.

“We run these special days where we take clients for short rides around Urunga and then they come back to the centre for a BBQ lunch,” explained Brent.

One client who has particularly touched their hearts is Kaitlan.

“Going for a ride on the trike is one of the things that makes Kaitlan smile,” Brent said.

“She has totally changed how we look at life.

“Kaitlan and her family are now our family, and we adore them,” said Brent.

The trike tour operators credit local and state governments for supporting tourism in the area.

“Coffs Harbour Council and Bellingen Shire Council have been amazing.

“We are also working closely with Destination North Coast to enhance the visitor experience in the region,” said Belinda.

By Leigh WATSON

