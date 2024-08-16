Roll up, roll up, roll up: Circus action comes to Stuarts Point



EARLY Sunday morning, 11 August, a team of Stuarts Point and District Community Organisation (SPaDCO) volunteers were in a frenzy preparing for the village’s annual ‘Funday’ event.

This year’s free event had a circus theme, serving as an early celebration of spring and community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The family-oriented day held at the Stuarts Point Foreshore Reserve boasted numerous activities, including arts and crafts with Elaine Carmady and traditional songs and dance led by Alfira O’Sullivan.

A cake decorating stall was also popular, as was the petting zoo and numerous community information stalls, while the Stuarts Point and District Garden Club oversaw a number of give-aways.

The SPaDCO team delivered the essential sausage sizzle, complete with homemade coleslaw.

With the emphasis on spreading circus-themed joy, colourful costumes were in abundance.

‘Bluesville’ entertained patrons with their cool bluesy tunes, while the central area of the park was dedicated to a multitude of fun competitions, varying from jump rope to a theatrical clown car race that included items from a collective dress-up box provided by Yarrahapinni Community House.

“Though this took a lot of behind-the-scenes organisation, it’s totally worth it when you see the fun everyone is having,” said Chris Parke, SPaDCO’s designated ‘Fun Minister’.

“The ‘tug-of-war’ and clown car race will go down in history.

Dedicated SPaDCO member Sigrid Lanker dutifully performed MC duties, immaculately costumed as a ‘Ringmaster’.

A children’s circus themed art competition was on display in the adjacent Community Hall, which also housed local coffee blenders ‘Painted Blue’ from Grassy Head.

At the event, Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville took to the stage to announce the winners of the recent ‘Point of View’ writing competition.

Rosemary Bateman took out the adult competition, while Adelaide Flanagan won in the junior category.

By Jen HETHERINGTON