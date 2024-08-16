Good times roll at Nambucca Valley Phoenix Winter Ball



OVER 100 ball-goers gathered on Saturday night 3 August at the Nambucca RSL Club to celebrate the inclusive community associated with Nambucca Valley Phoenix support services.

The venue for the Phoenix Winter Ball was spectacular, lit-up with a disco ball and coloured lights and sparkling with gold and black decorations.



Patrons wore Hollywood-style fancy dress, in keeping with the glamorous Vegas lounge theme.

The night’s entertainment featured outstanding performances from Phoenix All Stars, including many impromptu solos on stage.

Solo act Billy ‘Billy Joel’ Sturgeon told News Of The Area, “I have never seen so many people having such a good time – it goes down as possibly the best night ever.”

The general consensus was in keeping with Billy’s assessment with comments such as “party of the year”, ”can we do this fortnightly?”, “I can’t wait for the next one” and “hard to beat this one”.

Local artist Jack Hodges created a cardboard pink Cadillac, which proved a popular site for glamour photos.

The full dance floor was jumping and jiving all night long, with impresario DJ Bisho in the house, a well-known local promoter and organiser of disco nights and musical bingo at various clubs in the Valley.

Photographer Sarah Jae Miles and her assistant Sam operated a photo-booth capturing memorable portraits for the party-goers to enjoy.

“I love the way the community got behind the event, participating with their attendance, supporting by donating glittering ball gowns for the gals and spiffy suits for the gentlemen,” said Michaela Kloeckner, a ceramics teacher for Nambucca Valley Phoenix.

“There was so much goodwill and fellow feeling.”

Organisers offered thanks to the Nambucca RSL and a Clubs Grant which supported the event.

By Kim SATCHELL

