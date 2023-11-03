View and comment on the plans for the Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk and Arc Rainforest Centre

THE master plans for the Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk and Arc Rainforest Centre are now on public exhibition.

People can view the printed copies of the draft master plan at the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre (142 Dome Road, Dorrigo) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service Coffs Coast office (4/32 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour).



They can also view the plans online at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/dorrigo-master-plans.

Public information sessions will be held online on Wednesday 8 November and in-person on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 November at the Dorrigo Rainforest Centre.

Interested parties are invited to complete an online survey or make a written submission on the draft plans which can be viewed at https://environment.nsw.gov.au/consult.

The closing date for submissions is Monday 15 January 2024.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is seeking feedback on draft master plans for the proposed Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk and the Dorrigo Arc Rainforest Centre, as well as a new draft plan of management for Dorrigo National Park, Bindarri National Park and Bindarri State Conservation Area.

The Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk focuses on maintaining low-impact visitation with sustainable facilities, incorporating shorter walking options for day visitors and less experienced walkers.

The Walk is part of a network of 13 Great Walks being established across NSW to offer world-class multi-day walking experiences.

The proposed new Dorrigo Arc Rainforest Centre is a whole new development of the existing visitor centre with a new, accessible pathway leading into the national park designed to be an accessible Gondwana Rainforest experience.

It will offer people with limited mobility the opportunity to experience the World Heritage-listed rainforest around them while they learn about this unique ecosystem.

For more information on the whole project visit www.environment.nsw.gov.au/dorrigo-great-walk.

By Andrea FERRARI