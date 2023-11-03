Coffs Coast Long Lunch celebrates local women in food

LOCAL Women In Food, the theme of the bi-annual Coffs Coast Long Lunch, drew a full-house of guests to hear from a diverse collection of producers.

The grazing, browsing, and delicious lunch took place on Saturday 28 October at Shearwater Restaurant’s event space, which opens onto a deck overlooking Coffs Creek.



The four foodie founders presenting were: Juliana Pelmore, creator of Balhyoso kimchi and more; Charelle Harkins, grower and roaster at Painted Blue Coffee; Alicia Bailey, The Alkemist, fresh small scale flower grower and florist; and Leeharne Hawley, founder of Orara Valley Produce, artisan baker and creative cook.

Armed with samples, the four women spoke in a chatty interview-style presentation with Coffs Coast Long Lunch founder and organiser Awia Markey.

Fuelled by the knowledge that “what you cook and what you eat is what you become”, Emerald Beach mother Juliana had developed a tight range of kimchi, a Korean speciality.

“I want to be aware of where the ingredients in my food come from,” she said.

“It’s easy to forget the importance of how our food is made; our busy lives require us to balance convenience with good quality ingredients.”

A specialty coffee producer, Charelle is on a mission to provide the Mid North Coast with home grown, smooth and delicious Arabica coffee, from her farm in Grassy Head.

Producing small yields initially to great demand, with her partner Dan, she has a plantation on track for harvesting in three years.

“Our products consistently receive awards as part of the Annual Golden Bean Australasia Coffee Roasting Competitions, with the next event being held on November 14-18, 2023,” said Charelle.

Alicia grows flowers at Sandy Beach and is a low-flower miles advocate.

She sells bouquets of whimsical, evocative flowers which are spray free.

Her two Peking Ducks are the resident bug catchers.

Coramba farmer, Leeharne, fired with enthusiasm for experimenting with innovative ingredient combinations, is building a reputation as a cake maker extraordinaire and chef of mouth-watering dishes, along with quiches, jams and high teas.

“I’m a perfectionist and self-taught cook, I love to diversify with unusual combinations… apricot and lavender jam, and blueberry and bourbon preserve,” she told the foodie audience, which responded with “oohs” and “aahs”.

Summing up the event, Awia told News Of The Area, “Our bi-annual Coffs Coast Long Lunch is more than a long lunch.

“The Coffs Coast has so many wonderful small-scale local growers and producers, and I want to share their stories.

“My passion is to find what produce is available locally, where our ingredients come from, and to meet the people who produce it.”

The response from guests at the event has been fantastic, said Awia, who asked all attendees to complete a feedback form before leaving on Saturday.

“It’s so heart-warming for me that attendees are embracing our concept of meeting the humans behind their produce and hearing their real-life stories, including the highs and the challenges.

“Guests were inspired by the personal stories, and keen to learn more about what is available right here on the Coffs Coast,” she said.

After enjoying Shearwater Restaurant’s delicious three-course meal, diners could also chat one-on-one with producers at the Taste and Talk tables and taste samples.

The Coffs Coast Long Lunch website will be up-and-running later in November/December.

By Andrea FERRARI