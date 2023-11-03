Forest protesters given good behaviour bonds without convictions

LOGGING protesters Ruby Oliver-King and Tiffany Daro were sentenced at Coffs Harbour Local District Courthouse last week for their actions to protect native forests by disrupting forestry operations over recent months.

The pair faced charges for locking themselves to the arm of a 45-tonne harvesting machine on June 7 in Orara East State Forest on Coffs Harbour’s outskirts.



Ms Oliver-King and Ms Daro both received no conviction and an eighteen-month good behaviour release each.

Gumbaynggirr custodian Sandy Greenwood supported the actions of the protesters.

“We stand in solidarity with our allies, Ruby and Tiff, who have listened deeply to our calls as traditional custodians to protect country and Gumbaynggirr cultural heritage,” Ms Greenwood said.

“We will continue working as a unified force to permanently end all native forest logging.”

Ms Oliver King expressed frustration at being forced to justify the reasoning behind actions taken to halt logging operations.

“I find it agonising that we have been asked to defend our motivations to protect such places when the facts are available for all people, that these cultural places and ecosystems should remain un-logged.

“This fight isn’t going to conveniently go away for industry until native forest logging has been closed down for good.”

Four others – Wilkarr Kurikuta, Brendan Scotts, Ishka Targett and Hannah Harlen – faced the same charges for similar actions in Newry State Forest in August, where there has been a lengthy standoff between hundreds of community members and Traditional Owners against logging contractors.

Dubbed the ‘Newry 4’, the protesters have had their matters adjourned to May 2024 after pleading “not-guilty” to all charges.

Aunty Lauren Jarrett, Gumbaynnggirr Elder and traditional custodian, said, “We support our brave forest protectors.

“Their deep respect for Gumbaynggirr traditional owners, our culture and our forests give us strength to keep fighting.

“They are our friends, they give us hope for the future.

“We work side by side to save our culture, animals and trees from further destruction.”

By Andrew VIVIAN