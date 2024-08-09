VW Spectacular celebrates 40 years



THERE is something undeniably likeable about the humble Volkswagen Beetle and its bigger sibling, the Kombi.

The Nambucca Valley came alive last week with nearly 450 of the popular vehicles as the district played host to the 24th Volkswagen Spectacular.



Centred at the Valla Beach Holiday Park, the six-day event featured almost every conceivable variant of Volkswagen, with enthusiasts arriving from all over Australia.

Some even made the trip from New Zealand.

It has been 40 years since the first Volkswagen Spectacular, with the event running every two years rather than annually due to its scale.

The Spectacular launched from humble beginnings in 1984, when around 100 cars attended a half day event at Raleigh Raceway.

Decades later, organisers are justifiably proud of the status and popularity of the event among enthusiasts.

“We have so many people that come back each time we hold the Spectacular,” organiser Donna Pell told News Of The Area.

“It has become multigenerational, with those who came here as kids years ago returning with kids of their own.

“Many come back due to the wonderful friendships they have made over the years.”

Donna also highlighted benefits to the local economy.

Many hospitality businesses receive a boost, with accommodation providers gladly welcoming the biennial influx of VW enthusiasts.

Over the six days the program includes events held at the Raleigh Raceway, runs to locations such as Bellingen and Dorrigo, swap meets, a gala dinner, show and shines and a convoy to Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads where the street is closed and the public get to see these amazing machines up close.

Although the dates for the 25th Volkswagen Spectacular are yet to be determined, the popularity of this event is undeniable and it is highly likely that we will see these machines return in their hundreds in two years time.

By Mick BIRTLES

