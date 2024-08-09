Camden Haven Redbacks salute sponsor support



THE Camden Haven Redbacks hosted their much-anticipated Sponsor Appreciation Day on Saturday at Vince Inmon Oval, their beloved home ground.

The atmosphere was warm and welcoming as past and present players, lifetime members, sponsors, families and friends dotted the hills for a heartfelt day of celebration and appreciation.

This special event was not just another day on the soccer calendar, but an opportunity to highlight the vital role that sponsorship plays in keeping the local club alive.

Not only does sponsorship provide the Redbacks with essential resources and opportunities, it also fosters a sense of community that extends beyond the boundaries of the playing field.

To ensure the day was a success for everyone, a myriad of activities were organised.

Junior soccer games kicked off the festivities, showcasing the budding talent of the club’s youngest members.

This was followed by the anxiously-awaited parents vs kids “friendly match”.

Senior players took the field later in the day, with matchups in the Ladies, Reserve, and Premier divisions.

Behind the scenes, months of meticulous planning and tireless organisation by dedicated committee members and community volunteers led to Saturday’s event.

“Today is our way of saying thank you to all of our sponsors for all of their hard work, dedication and commitment,” Committee member Hayley Vernon told News Of The Area (NOTA).

“We are a small club with a big heart and we want our sponsors to know how much we appreciate all of their support.”

Junior players Sydney Castleton and George Johnson said the Redbacks were a “great club” where you could forge “new and different friendships”.

By Kim AMBROSE

