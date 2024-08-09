Local squash champion highlights need for community sports facilities



CAMDEN Haven resident Karreen Watt loves staying active and has always enjoyed squash.

Taking to the court for nearly a half century, Karreen has championed the sport, playing Masters Squash for around 35 years.



In June this year, Karreen achieved a significant milestone by winning the Women’s 70-74 years category at the State Championships for Masters Squash, held in Thornleigh.

Competing against eight women in her age group, Karreen faced tough competition but emerged victorious, winning each of her three matches.

Despite her remarkable achievements, Karreen remains humble and instead uses her success to highlight a growing concern within the Hastings community.

“I was very disappointed to learn that Port Macquarie was losing the use of the squash courts at the Palm Court Motel,” Karreen shared with News Of The Area.

Currently, the Palm Court Motor Inn squash courts are the closest available to Camden Haven residents.

Previously, squash courts were located across the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area (LGA), including in Laurieton, Wauchope, and three locations in Port Macquarie.

However, the region is now set to lose its last locally operating squash facility as Palm Court plans to convert its five squash courts into ten more hotel rooms.

As a result, dedicated players like Karreen must travel to Kempsey and Taree to engage in the sport they love.

The Port Macquarie Squash Committee has been actively lobbying Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) for two years to find a site for a new indoor multi-sport facility.

If land or a site can be procured, the committee can apply for NSW Government sports grants to assist with construction.

Unfortunately, squash is not included in PMHC’s current Recreation Plan, stalling efforts to pursue this option.

“One of the reasons we chose this area was that I could play squash in both Laurieton and Port Macquarie,” Karreen said, having moved to the Camden Haven region from Yass NSW.

By Luke HADFIELD