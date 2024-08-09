Heart Of The Haven: Angela Carroll



MEET Angela Carroll, this week’s Heart of the Haven.

Angela grew up in the Camden Haven, moving to Sydney for work when she was just sixteen.



When Angela and her husband Michael retired, there was no hesitation in moving back to this beautiful part of the world.

With a mind for community and the environment, Angela collects plastic bottle lids for Lids 4 Kids, a national charity based in Canberra helping kids in need and keeping waste out of landfill.

It all began over coffee with friends – a café in Port Macquarie was collecting lids for children with disability at a local school.

The café sold, the lids were still being collected and Angela offered to take them to the school, until one day she was told they were no longer needed.

“What will I do with them?” asked Angela.

With a shrug of the shoulders, the barista replied, “Just throw them in the bin.”

It was not the answer she expected.

After a lengthy internet search, Angela found Lids 4 Kids.

She joined their Facebook community and the rest is history.

Lids 4 Kids recycles plastic lids to make garden furniture, household products and even pens.

“I have gone from a humble beginning of only about three boxes on the first pick up, to my last pick up of 21 boxes,” said Angela.

The lids are picked up from Angela every few weeks by a volunteer who drives from Brisbane to Canberra collecting donations.

It was only this year when Angela built up the courage to approach local businesses to save their lids.

“I now have all four service clubs, both pubs in Laurieton, three schools, plus over a dozen cafés and medical practices on board,” said Angela.

Angela sorts the lids, washes those that need it, and packs them up based on colours and code.

Anything that is not accepted by Lids 4 Kids either goes to Rotary in Laurieton, or the Waste Transfer Station at Kew for further recycling.

If Angela had one wish for the Camden Haven community, what would it be?

“For everyone to keep as much plastic out of landfill as we can, and to work together to save our planet.

“It has been so amazing to see the amount of lids being kept out of landfill, just from our community already,” said Angela.