Green named in honour of Nambucca Bowls stalwart



DURING a fitting culmination to their 75th anniversary celebrations the Nambucca Bowls Club has dedicated one of its greens to long-time member and local lawn bowls stalwart John Hunt.

The dedication ceremony, held on August 4, celebrated Hunt’s significant contributions to the club and the bowls community.



A new sign at the club’s number one green bearing his name was unveiled by his sons Graeme and Ray.

John, a beloved figure at the club, has been an active member for decades.

Known for his skill on the green and his unwavering commitment to the sport, John has served in various key roles, including President of the Board of Directors, and was well known as a mentor to new players.

His efforts have been central in fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment at the club.

“John has been a cornerstone of our club for many years and his dedication to the game and his kindness towards fellow members have left an indelible mark, so naming this green in his honour is a small way for us to show our appreciation,” a spokesperson for the Nambucca Bowls Club said.

The newly named John Hunt Green was unveiled in the presence of club members, family, and friends.

The event concluded with a match on the green, symbolising the community spirit and camaraderie that John has helped cultivate.

The dedication serves as a lasting tribute to a man who has given so much to the Nambucca Bowls Club and its members.

By Mick BIRTLES