Warning as scammers take advantage of storm chaos



SCAMMERS are attempting to take advantage of the recent storms and the community’s increased vulnerability.

The National Broadband Network (nbn) is one of the companies urging everyone to remain vigilant for unsolicited phone calls or messages.



“nbn has been made aware… that some residents have received phone calls from scammers impersonating nbn and asking for funds to expedite the restoration of their service,” a representative told News Of The Area.

“It is unthinkable that scammers would use this as an opportunity to target people and communities.”

“Please be aware [that] nbn will never contact customers asking for payment or any other financial information, and we urge anyone who receives one of these calls to hang up and report it to ScamWatch immediately at scamwatch.gov.au.”

The nbn website – nbnco.com.au/learn/protect-yourself-from-scams – is loaded with alert information and a list of red flags to look out for, advising that immediate action be taken if anyone believes they have been scammed.

“Do not share your bank or personal details with an unsolicited caller or with people who door-knock claiming to be from nbn trying to sell you an nbn service or seeking payment for related services, and never give an unsolicited caller remote access to your computer or mobile phone.

“Be aware that your devices can be accessed by people externally through the installation of Remote Desktop Access websites, programs or applications including, but not limited to, TeamViewer, AnyDesk, QuickSupport, Ultra Viewer, Splashtop Streamer, Chrome Remote Desktop, Microsoft Remote Desktop, Windows Quick Assist, Supremo, AnyConnect, or Anyplace control.”

A common scammer technique is simple, yet horrifyingly effective: they call during a time of distress, heighten their victim’s panic by telling them they have a significant problem, then offer a quick and easy way to solve it,

These “quick fixes” usually involve the handing over of personal information, such as credit/debit card numbers, bank access details, personal login information.

“And scammers will happily employ high-pressure tactics to force people into a state of panic to cloud their judgement.”

The ACCC’s ScamWatch, the Federal Government’s main body for dealing with scammer activity, has an easy, three-word slogan that helps citizens remember what to do – “Stop. Check. Protect.”

If, for example, you receive an unsolicited call from someone claiming to work for NBNCo, or any other telco company, “Stop. Check. Protect.” would look like this:

– Stop by hanging up the call immediately, and do not give any personal information.

– Check by locating the supposed company’s official contact details, either from a known website, or from your household’s original sign-up paperwork. Call them directly to ask if they have tried to contact you.

– Protect yourself, and others, by reporting any suspected scam action to the relevant bank or financial institution, the Police, or to the Australian Cyber Security Centre.

By Thomas O’KEEFE