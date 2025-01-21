Royal Hotel reigns as most popular NSW pub name



THE most popular names for NSW pubs have been revealed, with Royal Hotel taking the top spot as the most common watering hole in 2025.

The latest data from Liquor & Gaming NSW shows that 73 out of the state’s 2,112 licensed hotels share this prestigious name, reflecting its iconic status in Aussie pub culture.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

From the bustling streets of Sydney to the quiet charm of the bush, you are never too far from a Royal Hotel, with 12 located in metropolitan hubs and 51 spread across regional NSW.

Variations such as Royal Oak, Royal Exchange, and Royal Mail bring the total number of ‘Royal’ pubs to an impressive 111.

The enduring popularity of regal-inspired hotels dates back to the mid-20th century, reflecting Australia’s strong cultural ties to the UK.

The late 1950s marked the golden age of the Royal Hotel moniker, with 43 new venues licensed with this name between 1958 and 1960 alone.

Commercial Hotel takes second place, boasting 34 venues across NSW, highlighting the vital role these pubs played as gathering spots for business travellers and centres of local commerce during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Railway Hotel comes in third on the list, with 20 venues across the state.

These pubs emerged alongside the NSW rail network, with the venues providing rest and refreshments for both travellers and railway workers.

Historically, the term “hotel” was used for many Australian pubs due to early liquor licensing laws, which required these establishments offer accommodation alongside the service of alcohol on premises.

NSW’s most popular licensed hotel names in 2025

1. Royal Hotel – 73 venues

2. Commercial Hotel – 34 venues

3. Railway Hotel – 20 venues

4. Imperial Hotel – 19 venues

5. Tattersalls Hotel – 13 venues

6. Grand Hotel – 12 venues

7. Court House Hotel – 11 venues

8. Australian Hotel – 9 venues

9. Central Hotel – 8 venues

10. Star Hotel – 7 venues.