Dale Rabbet in Women’s Golf Win



DALE Rabbett has started 2025 in fine form after missing last Wednesday’s outing because of rain.

On a fine Wednesday 15 January, players were keen to get out for their first competition game at the Gloucester Golf Ladies’ Summer Competition.

The course looked very lush after the recent rain and great care by the greenkeeper Rossi and his volunteer helpers.

The event was an Individual Stableford over 12 holes.

Dale Rabbett had started her 2025 with a good score in the Veterans competition the previous day.

She followed up with another good round on Wednesday, taking out the winner’s prize with her 25 points.

Karen Howarth, 23, and Julie Paterson, 21, won a golf ball each to start their 2025 accounts.

Evelyn Blanch won the Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes; no-one managed to land on the green on the 15th hole.

The women golfers Summer Competition of 12-hole Individual Stableford continues into February.

By Carolyn DAVIES