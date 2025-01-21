Gloucester Lady Bowlers Report



WE CERTAINTLY got a warm welcome back for 2025 for our first Point Score competition and it was good to have 18 ladies venture out with a welcome to Catherine Chen whom we welcome from Scone.

We managed to have 10 ends of Triples before the heat chased us indoors.

Suzanne Cross,Joan Ridgeway and Di Pritchard 14/13 beat Gina Dalmulder, Jill Everett and Paula Standen 5/4.

Jeannette Mumford,Joy Hurworth and Judy Sheely 22/15 cruised to a easy win over Jill Carson, Lorraine Ratcliffe and Jenny Burley 4/3 and.

Catherine Chen, Jenny Stevens and Kerrie Green 13/10 won over Julie Kriss,Karen Heiningher and Del Buckton 4/3.Thus the winners of the Point Score were Judy Sheely’s team

Congratulations girls, great teamwork.

As several ladies indicated their intentions to go holidaying etc during the next couple of months and the program has been done for several Championships and Competitions in that time frame, it is suggested that they indicate to Match Committee if they are available for play so they won’t miss out.

Birthday wishes to Jeannette and Karen this week and all the best to those playing in the Mixed 4s Championship on Sunday the 19th January and a reminder the draw will be done for the Mixed Triples next Wednesday 22nd, more teams welcome.

By Jennifer BURLEY