Peters Wins Veterans Golf



WHEN the Gloucester Veteran Golfers played their fifth round of their Summer Cup on Tuesday 14 January Gary Peters turned in a score showing a handy two-point lead over the field.

The day was warm and fine which was a nice change over the damp Tuesday of the previous week although the course was still playing a little on the slow side.

The event was an Individual Stableford sponsored by Dale Rabbett and attracted a good field.

The winner was Gary Peters with 39 Stableford points; next was sponsor Dale Rabbett, 37, who took a pace back from her own trophy to allow Arthur Poynting 36, the runner’s up guernsey. Balls were won by Jim Spencer 35, Derek Wand, Chris Steele and Bill Murray 34, with the final ball won by Steve Hurworth, 33, on a count back.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Arthur Poynting finishing 259 cm from the flagstick. At the 6th and 15th holes the NTPs were won by Dale Rabbett, 974 cm, and Ken Kelly, 397 cm.

On Tuesday 21 January Carolyn Davies sponsors an Individual Stroke event while the following Tuesday the Gloucester veterans will be playing a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford sponsored by Di and Derek Bardwell.

By Peter WILDBLOOD