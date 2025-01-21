Gloucester’s hidden industries as the WFH trend continues



DURING the pandemic there was a necessary explosion in the number of people working from home (WFH) and that trend has continued.

According to ABS data from 2023, 37 percent of Australians were working from home, which was much higher than pre-pandemic levels.



And Gloucester is no different.

Technology has dramatically improved the ability of many in highly-skilled occupations to work remotely.

That means there has been no need for the Gloucester area’s “tree-changers” to abandon their chosen careers.

News of the Area chatted to several of them.

Patricia Banyer is a radiation therapist working for a company engaged in cutting edge cancer research.

She helps to develop and manage the company’s radiation therapy quality assurance program for clinical trials.

Before moving to Gloucester six years ago, Patricia worked as a radiation therapist at the Canberra Hospital.

“My employer has a flexible working agreement, which is great for balancing work/life/family, especially with three young children,” she said.

Lauren McRae also hails from Canberra, but since 2013 has lived with her diary farmer husband James a few kilometres from Barrington.

Lauren runs her own business called Fuz Designs offering branding and graphic design services.

“The benefit of working from home is the flexibility to set my hours and days, and it also allows me to attend my kids’ school activities,” said Lauren.

“The disadvantage is the isolation that can come with working independently, but The Hub, as well as online mentor groups, help to minimise the isolation.”

Both Patricia and Lauren often take advantage of the office facilities provided by the Business Chamber in The Hub in the Majestic Arcade.

Town Planner Christopher Ross and his family recently moved to Gloucester from the Central Coast after spending time in Indonesia.

“Having shifted back from overseas, we decided we would like to explore a more regional life,” said Christopher.

“We have visited Gloucester for years to see friends and always enjoyed our time here, so we moved up and we’re spending some time getting to know the town before we look to settle on a small farm.”

Christopher specialises in development assessment, advising Local Government across the state and working closely with a number of architects throughout the Newcastle/Central Coast/Northern Beaches on planning matters.

“The main benefit of working from home is the flexibility to leave the home office and take our dog Frank for a walk whenever I need to clear my thoughts, as well as spending time with Carlie and the kids.”

Timothy Clark, who has lived in Gloucester for eight years, is employed as a social media marketer working from home, and sometimes from a local coffee shop.

According to Timothy, more family time is the main benefit of working from home.

Louise Duff moved from Newcastle to Gloucester twelve months ago, kicking off her natural resource consultancy business.

“I wanted to simplify my life by leaving the city behind and moving to a country town and I chose Gloucester for its beautiful landscape and proximity to National Parks and Newcastle,” said Louise.

Louise communicates daily with clients and stakeholders via email, phone and Zoom and loves working from home.

“I used to commute an hour each way in my last job, so ten-hours a day were devoted to my work life, but now I can tailor my work days to fit my other priorities to achieve work-life balance.”

By John WATTS

