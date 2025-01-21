‘Let’s get involved’: Committee seek support for Waukivory Hall improvements



THE Waukivory Hall Committee are seeking support for improvements to the historic community space halfway between Gloucester and Bulahdelah.

“Acknowledging the uniqueness of the hall and the opportunity of uniting the community makes this a special venue worthy of the time and dedication required to maintain its dignity, [and] to meet the needs of present and future community members,” said committee member Meg Tulk.



“Let’s get involved.”

According to the committee, the building requires its interior walls painted, repairs to the roof, a revamped ceiling (currently hessian), and a hanging system installed.

Committee members Meg, John Andrews and Kathy Baxter will lead the improvement project, organising an upcoming working bee at the hall.

The hall remains in community use, with functions such as Paint’n’Sip, weddings, luncheons, musical entertainment, quiz and bingo nights, Tai Chi and art/craft workshops managed by the committee on a regular basis.

John Andrews ran two workshops in May 2023 and May 2024, where locals and Gloucester residents learned to paint or hone their paintings.

He and wife Anne donate proceeds from these workshops to the Hall Committee.

More recently, artist and committee member Meg Tulk donated one of her landscape paintings to the fundraising effort, which was raffled specifically for hall maintenance.

The prize was drawn at the hall’s 2024 Christmas party and won by Ranger Coralie de Angelis, team leader at NPWS Barrington Tops, Gloucester.

A delighted Coralie was presented with the beautiful bush portrait by Kathy Baxter, secretary of the Hall Committee.

Meg has since donated a second painting to raise funds.

Kathy and her partner Gerry also took delivery of an antique piano and a pianola for the hall, donated by enthusiastic ex-residents.

Volunteers willing to assist at working bees are invited to contact Kathy Baxter on 0409 767 722 or Anne Andrews on 0408 952 429.

Donations are also welcome.

The Hall Committee’s next meeting is on Thursday 20 February at 6.30pm.