Wendy Riitano awarded by RSL for her commemorative quilts

FOR the past couple of years Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-Branch has been the pleased recipient of Anzac Day and Remembrance Day commemorative handmade quilts crafted by Wendy Riitano from Bringelly NSW.

Wendy provides the quilts to assist the Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-Branch to raise money for veterans’ welfare.



The President and Committee of the Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-Branch were provided an opportunity by RSL NSW to nominate one selfless contributor to the Sub-Branch to be the recipient of an Australia Day Medallion and Appreciation Certificate.

“The Committee members were unanimous in their decision,” Vice President and Treasurer of the Coffs Harbour RSL Sub-Branch, Garry Heskett JP told News Of The Area.

On Monday 30 January 2023, Garry travelled to Bringelly NSW, where he presented the award.

“Wendy was overcome with joy, never expecting any recognition, nor was she ever seeking it, as such is the character of many volunteers that help our veterans now and into the future,” said Garry.

Wendy’s inspiration for making the quilts to help veterans is brought about by memories of her father, former WWII veteran Robert Keith Stucky, who served in New Guinea with the 14th A.S.C. Company 2nd 6th Division.

His photograph and medals hang proudly on the wall in the Riitano household.

“Depending on the charity my quilts are going to, I theme them around colours, or another reference particular to the recipient,” Wendy told NOTA.

“Also, I try to make them appealing enough for people to want them in their homes.

“Which in turn is a selling point for the raffle.

“To me it’s like being an artist.

“You start with a blank canvas and in your mind see the painting come to life.

“In my case it’s seeing each stitch come to life in my quilts.

“Dad was a returned soldier from active service in Darwin.

“Legacy over the years has helped both my parents.

“I have a need to acknowledge that help by providing my quilts to the RSL for raffles, so in turn others can have the same benefits,” she said.

As former neighbours and fellow church goers for some 25 years with the Hesketts, Wendy has a particular affection for the city.

“I chose Coffs Harbour because of the connection I have with Garry Heskett and his family.

“Garry being a returned veteran and what he is achieving with the Auxiliary, would make my dad very proud,” she said.

Garry noted, “Be on the lookout for another example of Wendy’s fine craftsmanship which will be up for raffle on our Anzac Day Sales Tables 2023.”

By Andrea FERRARI