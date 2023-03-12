Red Cross Trauma Teddies to the rescue

TRAUMA teddies were to the rescue when Biannca M, granddaughter of Coffs Harbour Red Cross member Trish, was unexpectedly whisked off to hospital on Friday 24 February.

Biannca was taken by ambulance to hospital after a medical issue, with her Nanna accompanying her.



“The Trauma Teddies helped her recovery during an overnight stay,” Trish said.

“Back home safely on Saturday, thank goodness, Biannca and the two teddies are doing well.”

The Trauma Teddies are a stalwart trade of the Red Cross which the members and volunteers have painstakingly worked on knitting, stuffing and sewing-up for years.

“Knitters in our community knit the teddies which are then given to children during a crisis; it’s something to hug and keep them calm, supporting distressed young children – and often their parents,” said Trish.

“Volunteers knit the Trauma Teddy ‘skins’ and then they are stuffed with hobbyfill.”

Red Cross Coffs Harbour is always grateful for donations to buy the never-ending need for hobbyfill.

The Coordinator of the Trauma Teddy program is Norma Romeril, who can be contacted on 0403 016 651.

Chatting with News Of The Area, Trish noted other causes that are close to the heart of Coffs Harbour Red Cross.

“Social inclusion and making the lives of the most vulnerable in our society better,” she said.

“The Branch has identified a need and initiated valuable programs in Coffs Harbour such as Hands On which sees members visiting aged care centres chatting to and pampering the residents with hand massages.

“We continue to engage with the community and see where best we can help.”

The branch raises funds for the valuable work of the Australian Red Cross and continues to promote awareness of their role in promoting social justice.

Red Cross Coffs Harbour welcomes membership interest from the community.

There is a wide range of membership and volunteer roles.

“The Coffs Harbour Branch was reformed in 1991.

“The majority of our current members hold 10 year, 20 year, 30 year Long Service Medals.

“Branch members have often held various executive positions, been deployed to the Brisbane floods and Townsville Cyclone and more recently the Northern Rivers floods.

“Branch members played a key role in evacuation centres during the 2019 bushfires and supporting the local communities in their recovery.

“Our members are a friendly face at the Red Cross information stands at community events held after any disaster.

“Those members who want a more low-key role knit the wonderful little trauma teddies or cook delicious delights for our cake bakes.

“The Bunnings sausage sizzles have always been a success for the branch, and we have hosted some amazing Melbourne Cup High Teas,” said Trish.

For further information about Red Cross, joining the Coffs Harbour Branch or the many volunteering roles please contact Maureen on 0418 214 587 or maureen_hammond@hotmail.com or Trish on 0431 288 447 or trishmill@rmwebed.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI