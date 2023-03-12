Pedestrian dies following crash at Corindi Beach MidCoast LGA (overall news) by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 12, 2023 A MAN has died after being struck by a car last Thursday. About 9.15pm on Thursday 2 March 2023, emergency services were called to the intersection of Solitary Islands Way and Kangaroo Trail Road, Corindi Beach, about 30km north of Coffs Harbour, following reports a man had been struck by a car. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au The pedestrian, a man believed to be aged in his 20’s, died at the scene. The driver of a Hyundai Getz, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police Distract established a crime scene which was examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit. As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to come forward.