Windale man charged after pursuit in Newcastle Port POPUP - DAupdate Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 14, 2024 FOLLOWING the alleged theft of a white Toyota Hilux from Nelson Bay on January 27, a man was charged in Newcastle last Wednesday following a pursuit. About 11.20am on Wednesday 7 February 2024), police were patrolling Brown Street, Newcastle, when they sighted the white Toyota Hilux. As police approached the vehicle, the driver of the Hilux allegedly drove into the rear of a parked vehicle before accelerating away from the scene. A pursuit was initiated, continuing through Honeysuckle Drive towards Hannell Street, where the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, police located the vehicle abandoned in the rail corridor near Newcastle Interchange. Following information from members of the public, a 39-year-old man was located and arrested on Beaumont Street a short time later. During a subsequent search of the vehicle police located and seized five paintball guns and related equipment, believed to have been stolen from a Cooranbong business earlier this week. The Windale man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences.