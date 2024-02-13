Windale man charged after pursuit in Newcastle



FOLLOWING the alleged theft of a white Toyota Hilux from Nelson Bay on January 27, a man was charged in Newcastle last Wednesday following a pursuit.

About 11.20am on Wednesday 7 February 2024), police were patrolling Brown Street, Newcastle, when they sighted the white Toyota Hilux.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As police approached the vehicle, the driver of the Hilux allegedly drove into the rear of a parked vehicle before accelerating away from the scene.

A pursuit was initiated, continuing through Honeysuckle Drive towards Hannell Street, where the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, police located the vehicle abandoned in the rail corridor near Newcastle Interchange.

Following information from members of the public, a 39-year-old man was located and arrested on Beaumont Street a short time later.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle police located and seized five paintball guns and related equipment, believed to have been stolen from a Cooranbong business earlier this week.

The Windale man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with multiple offences.