Winner of 2023 Lions Youth of the Year Program announced



ON Tuesday 28 November the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads announced the winner of their 2023 Lions Youth of the Year Program.

The Lions Youth of the Year Program was established over 50 years ago with the objective of developing and honing participants’ skills associated with interview techniques, personal interaction, networking, public speaking and thinking on your feet.



Lions Australia consider these skills to be invaluable tools in establishing career paths on a positive trajectory.

Prior to the announcement of this year’s winner the four finalists were tasked with delivering two impromptu speeches and one five minute prepared speech.

This year’s finalists were Zoe Gough, a Year 9 student from Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Bree Rodiles-Hunt, a Year 12 student from Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Lily Kelsey, a Year 11 student from Nambucca Heads High School and Liam Parker, a Year 9 Student from Nambucca Valley Christian Community School.

All of the finalists accounted for themselves well and the Chairperson of the Nambucca Lions Youth Project Committee, Peter O’Neil, pointed out to those in attendance how far each student had come since the interview phase of the program.

Although public speaking is the culminating activity of the program, participants are also judged on leadership, sporting, cultural and community interests, presentation, general knowledge and academic record.

Winners go onto zone, regional, district, state and national competitions with the national winner travelling to the international youth camp.

The esteemed judging panel this year consisted of Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, Mr Phillip Argue, Mrs Adele McCollum and Mr Calvin Taitumu.

“The confidence and skills that these students gain through participating in this program will serve them well as they go on to further education and in their professional life,” Mr Phillip Argue told News Of The Area.

“We know that previous participants often reflect on how much this program set them up for success although they were not aware of this at the time.”

While the judges were deliberating those in attendance were entertained with a speech from Primary School Public Speaking winner Finn Angus, who delivered a humorous tale about a particular world record.

The winner of both the Public Speaking component and the overall winner was announced as Lily Kelsey from Nambucca Heads High School.

Lily is a school captain at Nambucca Heads High School and hopes to pursue tertiary studies at university in law and criminology.

By Mick BIRTLES