Woolgoolga Wolves clinch Premier League title



THE Woolgoolga Wolves secured the Men’s North Coast Premier League title last Saturday, following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The unbeaten Wolves, after 18 rounds of relentless competition, have amassed an unassailable ten-point lead over the second-placed Northern Storm, clinching the 2024 Premiership with three rounds still to play.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions.

It seemed the Wolves’ unbeaten streak might be broken when Robert Masapa, from Orara High School, slotted home a penalty in the 72nd minute to put the Tigers ahead 2-1.

But the Wolves showed their trademark resilience and clawed their way back into the game, forcing an own goal in the 77th minute to secure a 2-2 draw and maintain their air of invincibility.

Meanwhile, across town, the Northern Storm solidified their grip on second place with a commanding 2-0 victory over Coffs City United.

Campbell Brear opened the scoring, deftly navigating through the Coffs United defence and slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Jamie Kennedy sealed the points in the second half, wrapping up a decisive win.

The Storm are now almost guaranteed to finish second, boasting a nine-point lead over third-placed Sawtell with three games remaining.

The race for third and fourth place promises to be a nail-biter, with Sawtell (25 points), Boambee (24 points), Urunga (23 points), the Tigers (21 points), and the Lions (18 points) all in contention for a finals playoff spot.

The Golden Boot race is also heating up, with Urunga’s Fabrice Wamara and Boambee’s Brady Parker neck and neck on 11 goals each.

As the regular season draws to a close on 14 August, teams will gear up for the playoff series, each vying for a coveted spot in the Grand Final.

The Woolgoolga Wolves, aiming to retain their 2023 Grand Final crown, will seek to do the double and become both Premiers and Champions for 2024.

However, the Northern Storm, enjoying a stellar season, will pose a significant threat, alongside Sawtell, Boambee, and the Tigers – all of whom have previously taken points from the Wolves.

The Men’s Premier League Grand Final is set to kick off on Saturday evening, 7 September, at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, promising an electrifying crescendo to the season.

By David WIGLEY