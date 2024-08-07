Port Stephens buses fitted with real-time tracking technology



ALL public transport buses across Port Stephens and the Myall Coast are now fitted with smart technology so customers can view reliable timetable information and real-time trip updates.

Over recent months, GPS tracking devices and automatic passenger counting systems have been fitted on 233 buses across a region stretching from from Diamond Head in the north to Cessnock in the south and as far inland as Cassilis, as part of the Transport Connected Bus (TCB) program.

This means passengers who use bus services in the Myall Lakes and Port Stephens electorates can find out where their bus is in real time, how soon it is due to arrive and how full it is.

They can also use Transport for NSW’s website or mobile apps such as TripView to access digital timetable information.

The technology has been installed on all regular passenger route buses and school buses, meaning parents can digitally track the bus their child is on in real time.

The Hunter and Lower North Coast was the first of the regional NSW areas completed under Phase 3 of the Transport Connected Bus program.

Transport for NSW worked with 22 bus operators during the roll out.

Locations serviced by these buses include Aberdeen, Broke, Buladelah, Cassilis, Cessnock, Denman, Dungog, East Maitland, Forster, Gloucester, Hawks Nest, Karuah, Lochinvar, Maitland, Medowie, Merriwa, Murrurundi, Muswellbrook, Nabiac, Old Bar, Port Stephens, Raymond Terrace, Rutherford, Scone, Seaham, Singleton, Smiths Lake, Taree, Tinonee and Tea Gardens.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “We’ve had so many problems in the past not knowing when or if a school bus was going to turn up.

“Now parents will have the ability to receive live updates of their children’s school buses making school bus travel easier and safer.

“This is a great initiative that’s been long overdue in the regions – our local community is going to love it.”

