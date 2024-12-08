Woopi Lions’ ‘mighty’ donation to Coffs Hospital Emergency Department





COFFS Harbour Health Campus Director of Emergency Medicine Dr Alan Tankel has thanked the Lions Club of Woolgoolga for its latest donation of almost $32,000.

“We are eternally grateful for the incredible support from the Lions Club of Woolgoolga,” Dr Tankle said.



“The equipment they’ve provided not only enhances our ability to deliver care but truly saves lives.

The donation of $31,795.51 to the Emergency Department has funded the purchase of vital equipment, including a portable ECG ($15,742.51) and an Airvo respiratory support system ($16,053).

The portable electrocardiogram (ECG) is a life-saving tool that records the heart’s electrical activity, assisting in diagnosing conditions like abnormal heart rhythms and coronary heart disease.

With Wi-Fi connectivity to the hospital’s electronic medical records, this device eliminates transcription errors and reduces reliance on paper notes, streamlining patient care during busy periods.

Its portability enables the ED team to conduct ECGs in areas without fixed monitors, ensuring timely responses to urgent cardiac issues.

The Airvo respiratory system is a medical-grade humidifier with a high-flow generator that provides essential respiratory support and airway hydration.

It is crucial for patients with acute respiratory failure, COPD, or those who are immunocompromised.

The device’s ability to move with the patient from the Emergency Department to Critical Care ensures continuity of care, while its real-time data supports clinicians in making prompt and informed treatment decisions.

Mid North Coast Local Health District spokesperson Sharon Fuller said the Lions Club of Woolgoolga may be a small club, but its contributions are mighty.

“Over the past nine years, they have donated a remarkable $211,000 to Coffs Harbour Health Campus, significantly enhancing care for local patients,” she said.

“This includes critical equipment such as a $19,000 SOZO device for cancer patients at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, $35,000 for a defibrillator for ED, $16,00 for a bladder scanner, a NIKKI pump for palliative patients, and $20,000 worth of postnatal equipment for Maternity.

By Andrea FERRARI