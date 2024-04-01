World Cup selection for six Fit2fight Mixed Martial Arts students from Raymond Terrace



SIX students from the Fit2fight Martial Arts Centre at Raymond Terrace have attained the trip of a lifetime in their chosen sport.

Talented martial arts exponents Konrad Thomas, Kallyah Butler, Bella James, Kiriana Thomas and Charli Butler along with leading instructor Steve Wheatland will fly the flag for Port Stephens at this year’s World Cup tournament in Portugal during October.

All six were crowned national champions last December and can enhance their reputations when they compete for Australia against the best in the world.

In an incredible achievement, fifteen of the seventeen students from Fit2fight Martial Arts that attended the National titles at Sydney Olympic Park qualified for the Mixed Martial Arts Australian squad.

But only six members of the club opted to take the golden opportunity to wear the green and gold of Australia at this year’s World Cup event.

“This is an outstanding feat by this young group who share a strong work ethic and passion for martial arts,” an elated Wheatland told News Of The Area.

“The commitment that our students and their families show to our club is just so amazing and they deserve the recognition,” said the experienced Head Coach and long time Australian representative.

“As a club we already have a strong team pushing for spots in the top Australian squad and for next year’s international tournament in Japan”, exclaimed Steve.

“Our club’s strong commitment to personal growth, respect, honour and discipline should see them reach their goals” he added.

The Fit2fight squad won multiple events at the national titles with 44 year old Wheatland crowned Full Contact national champion and Konrad Thomas, 27, securing the Free Sparring national title.

Emerging thirteen year old prospects Kiriana Thomas Bella James brought home the national Free Sparring and Points Sparring titles while ten year old Kaliyah Butler claimed both the Point and Free Sparring trophies.

They were all upstaged by nine year old whiz Charli Butler who clinched three national titles in the Points Sparring, Free Sparring and Demonstration categories.

Established since 2019, the Fit2fight Raymond Terrace club has unearthed an array of talent in the field of Mixed Martial Arts at both junior and senior level.

By Chris KARAS