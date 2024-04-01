Bulahdelah Golf Club News



THE Ladies’ Open Day was on Thursday 21st March, so the Vets kindly played on Wednesday 20th, and the winner was Steve South with 37pts from Lou Smith with 34pts and Rod Norberry with 32pts. NTPs were Rick Winter and Rod Norberry. Visitor Graham Cameron from Narrabri won the Jackpot.

Thankfully, Thursday March 21st was a beautiful day after a few days of unsettled weather. 52 ladies from 8 Clubs enjoyed our magnificent course, and all had a great day in spite of the not-so-great golf! A Grade (0 – 22) winner was Barbie Gordon (Bulah) with 33pts from Debra Matheson (HNGC) with 30pts and Lou Smith (Bulah) with 28pts. Dale Rabett (Gloucester) had the best Scratch score (18pts). B Grade (23 – 33) winner was Genevieve Dobbs (Taree) with 29pts from Gai Falla (Gloucester) with 28pts and Deb Gardiner (HNGC) with 27pts. C Grade (34+) winner was Heather Aitken (Bulah) with 35pts from Karen Serhan (HNGC) with 31pts from Julie Freeland (HNGC) with 30pts on a c/b from Ros Bourke (Taree). Many of the ladies had never played at Bulahdelah before, and all were very complimentary about the course, the welcome and the food! Thanks to all who made the day a great success.

A Stableford was played on Saturday March 23rd, and the A Grade (0 – 17) winner was W.Gregory with 35pts from Sam Moss with 34pts. B Grade (18+) winner was Brad Gleeson with 37pts from Terry Griffis with 33pts. The ladies’ winner was Terry Stellema with 31pts on a c/b from Barbie Gordon. NTPs were David Schlenert, Steve Sharp, Craig Littlechild, T.Sharp, Steve South and Terry Stellema. Long drivers were W.Gregory, Allan Benson, Brad Gleeson and Bernie Newton and Terry Griffis grabbed the Jackpot.

Wednesday March 27th was a beautiful day for golf and 8 ladies contested the Monthly Mug. The winner was Barbie Gordon with a tidy 70nett from Meg South with 71nett on a c/b from Colleen Richards. Barbie also won the monthly putting comp with 29putts and Meg got the 8th NTP. Bernie Newton got the $26 jackpot with a great shot on the 17th.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday 28th and the winner was Garry Willadsen with 37pts on a c/b from Terry Crowther. 3rd was Craig Littlechild with 35 pts. NTPs were Wayne Green and Matt Host while Michael Donnelly won the jackpot.

Easter Saturday saw 36 players enjoying the course. Stewart McNaughton was the A Grade winner with 37pts from Geoff Harvey with 35pts. B Grade winner was Al Jobson with 41pts from D.Lewis with 37pts. C Grade winner was Mick Gardiner with 33pts from Rick Winter with 29pts. Ladies’ winner was Karryn Bartlett with 32pts from Alison Benson with 27pts. NTPs were Darrell Harvey and Terry Griffis and the long drivers were Darrell Harvey, Allan Benson, Steve Sharp and Bernie Newton. Allan also grabbed the Jackpot. The March Monthly Mug Stroke event will be played next Saturday.

By Thora-Lou SMITH