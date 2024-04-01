Hawks Nest Ladies Golf



AUTUMN is definitely in the air at last, with the promise of cooler days ahead. Saturday’s Stableford round was played in cloudy but comfortable conditions with 39 ladies teeing off. Today’s good field included Louise, a visitor from Maclean GC, and again the competition was very close. Only 4 shots separated the first 15 players on the leaderboard, with many ladies scoring well.

Results for Saturday March 23rd 2024

A Grade: 1st Annie Benton on 35 C/B; 2nd Deb Matheson 35 C/B, 3rd Carolyn Affleck 35

B Grade: 1st Janet Moore 35 (best of the day); 2nd Trish Sattler 33; 3rd Angela Clipperton 32C/B

Prize Winners (34-31): Mandy Dickson, Kay Kim, Sue Kovacs, Maxine Mitchell, Julie Williams, Tanya Sinclair, Trish Collins, Carol Maher, Sue Brownrigg.

NTP (10th hole): Carolyn Affleck

Special mention to Janet Moore, who chipped in from 64 metres on the 15th hole. Janet is an ace putter from off the greens, but today she was in the rough and decided just to go with the 7 iron to flick the ball onto the green. The move paid off and the ball rolled in, scoring her 4 points on the way to a great win. Congratulations Janet, and to all our winners today.

Tuesday morning was cool and pleasant, and led to a fantastic turn out. 64 ladies teed off, including Kristine from South West Rocks GC who was visiting family in the area. There were some excellent scores carded today across all three grades, demonstrating the depth of talent in the ladies playing group at Hawks Nest.

Results for Tuesday 26th March 2024

A Grade: 1st Helen Haynes on 39; 2nd Ann Syme 37; 3rd Jo Buttrey 36 C/B

B Grade: 1st Sue Forde 37; 2nd Jo Collins 36; 3rd Carol Wiggins 35

C Grade: 1st Tanya Sinclair 42 (best of the day); 2nd Robyn Wade 38; 3rd Janet Moore 34

Prize Winners (36C/B-31 C/B): Caroline Affleck, Kay Kim, Annie Benton, Ann Morris, Judy Benson, Evelyn Potts, Marlene Stokes, Trish Sattler, Deb Matheson, Kathy Griffiths, Karen Serhan, Deb Gardner, Fran Henderson and Liz Ross.

NTP 16th hole: A Grade Evelyn Potts; C Grade Sharon Barwick

Among the great plays today were Jo Collins on the 9th hole, with a 50 metre chip in for a birdie 3, scoring 5 points! Jo might be developing nerves of steel after her baptism of fire playing pennants at Pacific Dunes recently, so well done Jo. Also carding an excellent round with 42 Stableford points was Tanya Sinclair, whose consistent good form sees her handicap reduced again. Well done, Tanya.

Tuesday Lady Vets 9 Hole Event (Front 9)

1st Ann Browning; 2nd Pam Kelly; 3rd Di Vercoe

Pennants Update

Our ladies are acquitting themselves well in the early matches of pennants competition, with the Division 2 team having 2 wins to lead the point score. The Bronze team has had 1 win and 1 loss, and are looking to build on this solid result when pennants resume on April 8th.

Hawks Nest Ladies on Tour

As well as through our regular competitions, another great way for ladies to enjoy the more social aspects of golf is to take part in the Open Days run by neighbouring clubs. In 2023 a few groups played in the Dungog and Gloucester Ladies Open Days, followed by a social round at Wingham. Everyone enjoys these events, played in the spirit of good fun, golf and friendship. It’s always interesting to play different courses, and to catch up with ladies who we often see at our own events at Hawks Nest. Thanks to Julie Freeland for organising the club bus to travel to these venues, a role now being shared among participants.

The touring tradition continues to gather strength this year, with players attending the Bulahdelah Open Day as well as a 2 day social jaunt to Toukley in March. Planning is under way for a return to Dungog and Gloucester later in the year, and all Hawks Nest women golfers are welcome to join in the fun. Open Days are advertised at weekly presentations, and on the notice board in the ladies’ locker room.

By Dianne BOWES