Port Stephens cricket young guns to hone their skills in Indian Cricket Academy League



NELSON Bay cricket products Lucas Vincent and Tyler McInnes are set to broaden their cricket journey when they venture to India this month on a two week goodwill tour.

The rising sixteen year old schoolboys will represent the Kershler Cricket Academy in a series of Twenty 20 and limited overs fixtures against elite young squads from all over the sporting globe.

Vincent and McInnes are two of the brightest prospects from the Port Stephens region and mainstays for the Stockton & Northern Districts club in the Newcastle District Cricket competition.

They will be joined on tour by fellow Hunter representatives in promising Merewether keeper-batsman Harry Price and left arm quick Darcy White and Newcastle City leg-spinning all rounder Jonah Rheinberger.

The Indian Cricket Academy League provides opportunities for talented young players from different countries and backgrounds to compete against each other in the short format of the game.

Rookie first grade batsman Vincent told News Of The Area that the group looked forward to immersing themselves in the Indian culture and developing their techniques on spinning wickets.

“This is a golden opportunity to hone our skills in tough conditions away from home, build friendships and gain valuable international experience,” quipped the Year 11 Tomaree High School student.

“India is a fascinating country and we will play against other Academies in the prestigious ICAL tournament that is staged in Bangalore,” said the highly regarded Newcastle representative.

“We will also get the chance to attend some Indian Premier League fixtures during the tour which is a highlight” he added.

Vincent, a stylish NSW Schoolboys bat, enjoyed a bumper 2023-24 season – racking up 1000 runs in all formats including 326 for the Seagulls in his debut season in the top grade.

He smashed a superb 97 in a finals victory over Wallsend and gritty knock of 31 in the Seagulls’ preliminary final loss to Grand Finalists Newcastle City at the Number 1 Sportsground – sharing a vital seventh wicket stand of 50 with team mate Nathan Hudson (48).

McInnes, an emerging leg-spinning all rounder, captained the Newcastle Under 16 representative team and was named in the A.W Green Shield Under 16 Merit Team after impressive performances with bat and ball for the Gordon club.

He also grabbed a bagful of wickets for the Seagulls second grade X1 to push his claims for a promotion to first grade next season.

By Chris KARAS