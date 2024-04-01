Soldiers Point Bowls



BOWLS MINOR SINGLES FINAL

The keenly contested mens MINOR SINGLES FINAL was played at Soldiers Point Bowling Club last week. In the autumn sun on the new Synthetic Green, a good crowd of spectators watched a match of high quality bowls. Playing long ends both players often had all eight bowls close to the Jack. Midway through the game, Pete played the only drive which could have won him four shots but it missed by millimeters. Mike went to an impressive lead of 23 shots to 9 and looked to have the game won. However, Pete had other ideas and narrowed the score to 23 to 16 before Mike won with two draw shots on the Jack

Bowls Director, Mark Watt, congratulated both players for their good bowling saying “Mike was a deserved winner but Pete, who is a new bowler to the Club, played some excellent bowls,a good omen for the future!”

By Peter SMITH