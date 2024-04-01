Newcastle Suburban premiership honours for Port Stephens Pythons Division Six cricketers



PORT Stephens Pythons Cricket Club have enhanced their remarkable premiership-winning record in the Newcastle District Suburban Cricket competition.

The much vaunted Pythons were crowned Division Six champions after rolling Beresfield Memorial in the recent title decider at Feighan Oval.

It capped another successful season for the Medowie-based club after earlier winning the Denis Broad OAM Twenty20 Cup and clinching the first grade minor premiership.

Port Stephens Third X1 skipper Jarryd Johnson was named Player of the Grand Final after turning in an inspirational performance with both bat and ball.

The experienced all rounder top scored with 42 off 52 balls and snared 2-10 off twenty four deliveries to help engineer a deserved championship triumph.

In a rousing team effort, Johnson combined with Jeremy Kirk (2-21 off seven), Jody Murphy (2-23 off six), Lachlan Freeman (1-27 off seven) and paceman Stuart Ellis (1-7 off four) to restrict Beresfield to 8-111 from their allotted 35 overs.

The opening batsman steered the Pythons to victory with a power laden knock that featured five boundaries and a six and valuable partnerships of 35 and 30 for the first and second wickets with Paul Le Mottee and James Middleton (34 runs off 34 balls).

Port Stephens number four Marc Tacon (19 not out) and the capable Kirk (3 not out) lifted the Pythons (4-112) to Grand Final honours in the 27th over with an unbroken fifth wicket stand of sixteen.

Earlier talented Beresfield batsman Bradley James peeled off a stylish 40 off 51 balls with four boundaries and all rounder James Lowe an unbeaten 18 before grabbing 2-17 off seven overs in a fine display.

Port Stephens cricket stalwart Josh Moxey praised the sterling efforts of the triumphant third grade X1 in bringing home the club’s latest silverware.

“It was a fitting reward for a tremendous bunch of players that have done the club proud over the summer months,” a delighted Moxey told News Of The Area.

“They produced consistent and spirited displays throughout the entire competition and stepped up to the mark in the finals series” he added.

Port Stephens Pythons’ premiership-winning squad included Jarryd Johnson (captain), Stuart Ellis, Troy Elwes, David Freeman, Lachlan Freeman, Jeremy Kirk, Paul Le Mottee, James Middleton, Jody Murphy, Garry Pilon, Marc Tacon and Brandon Wilson.

There was more joy for the Pythons with club legends Jarrod Moxey and Jason Eveleigh gaining representative honours with the NSW Over 40s and Over 50s teams respectively against Queensland.

Both players helped NSW claim the Cooper Finlay Cup 15-9 with Moxey featuring in the Waratahs drawn (1-1) Over 40s series with the Maroons at Robbins Oval Maitland and Eveleigh in the Blues’ Over 50s series that also finished a win apiece at Bill Bobbins Oval.

