104.1 CHYFM broadcast live at the Sharks vs Knights game

COFFS youth radio station 104.1 CHYM set up for a live broadcast on game day as the Cronulla Sharks took on the Newcastle Knights on Saturday.

“As well as the usual commentary on their crazy lives, radio hosts Amber and Zoe Hill got amongst the exciting game day atmosphere at C.ex Stadium and on the airwaves, broadcasting live in full view of all attendees,” Angie Vaughan, Station Manager at 104.1 CHYFM told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“During their special, extended, two-and-a-half-hour live broadcast, Amber and Zoe spoke with Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks Media Manager Rob Willis about all the people and logistics that go into making this game possible in Coffs and all the events, school visits, and training sessions that the players and staff attend.”

Amber and Zoe also spoke with Sharks NRLW superstar Jada Taylor about what it’s like playing professional rugby league and Cronulla Sutherland Mermaid Keely Jamieson about being a cheerleader.

They also caught up with Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos and Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh.

“Both were tipping the Sharks for a big win on the day,” said Angie.

“The most fun interview they had was with Sharks superfan Noah.

“And Noah…you left your footy behind…if you contact the station, we’d like to get it back to you.”

Year 12 Bishop Druitt College student and station volunteer Duke Rowthorne enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime work experience internship with Sharks Media Manager Rob Willis on Friday and Saturday.

“It was a truly unique and rare opportunity that I was extremely lucky to have been given, and it has given me some real insight into what my future career might be,” Duke said.

“I want to thank Rob and the Sharks media team for their guidance and this opportunity.”

Angie shouted out thanks to the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks for selecting 104.1 CHY FM as their Sharks Have Heart Giving Partner for 2023 and all those who attended the game and donated to the station.

The Sharks have also donated to 104.1 CHYFM a signed 2023 jersey, which the station will be auctioning off later in the year.

By Andrea FERRARI