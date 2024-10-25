11 Rainbow Beach Drive, Bonny Hills is on the market with Elders



11 Rainbow Beach Drive, Bonny Hills

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car

THIS stunning family home situated in the exclusive and highly sought-after Rainbow Beach Estate stands out as a true gem.

Surrounded by stylish, contemporary homes, this property offers a blend of luxury and practicality, making it the perfect choice for families or buyers seeking something truly special.

Designed with an emphasis on space and style, the split-level living areas are a highlight, with the kitchen and family room flowing seamlessly into a private courtyard featuring an in-ground, resort-style pool-perfect for entertaining or enjoying relaxed family living.

The sense of openness and natural light throughout the home must be seen to be believed.

The master suite is truly impressive, boasting an expansive layout, a walk-in robe, and a private ensuite complete with a separate toilet.

This home is ideal for those who value both comfort and elegance.

Located on the ocean side of Ocean Drive in Bonny Hills, this property offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle.

Weekend strolls to the beach will become part of your routine, adding to the appeal of this exceptional home.

Additionally, the property offers an area that could house a van or boat, and the easy-care, landscaped yard ensures low-maintenance living.

This high-quality family home will not be on the market for long.

Don’t miss the opportunity to inspect today and experience everything this exquisite property has to offer.

You don’t want to miss out on this extraordinary property.

Contact Lisa & Emily on 0413 881 594 and 0432 536 685 for more information!

