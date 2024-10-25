LUSC Thursday Mixed Bowls



IN THE middle of last century, at a time before avocados, lawn bowls in Australia was at its peak. While times have changed, this wonderful sport continues to thrive across the country, perfectly suited to the idyllic climate we enjoy, especially here in our region.

Venues for lawn bowls vary from district to district. Our club plays its matches at the picturesque Kew Country Club, which is owned by LUSC. The club shares the space with Kew golfers and bowlers, and it is set among tall shady gum trees which is the natural home to many kangaroos and kookaburras. The pure, fresh air makes playing there a complete and absolute pleasure.

Last Thursday saw 34 enthusiastic bowlers take to the green—slightly fewer than expected, but a solid turnout nonetheless. It was meat tray raffle day, and 19 lucky winners took home prizes, including 8 mouthwatering meat trays supplied by Wiggly Tails. A special thanks to our generous sponsors, Flipz n Chipz, JA Fashions, and Taste Bakehouse, for their continued support.

The day’s highlight came from Veronica Pau, a visiting bowler from Club North Haven, who delivered a stellar performance on the green. Another welcome guest was Angie Stringer, the lovely wife of the late Terry Stringer. Also very welcome was Peter Campbell and his two visitors from the Riverview Carnival.

Once again, you should know by now what to do to join us next Thursday – register to play at LUSC bowls corner in foyer of the club and turn up at Kew ready to play by 9am. For bowlers who may not have played for some time and no longer have bowls, our club can provide you with a suitable set of bowls for the day.

By Warren BATES