Talent and sportsmanship on show at the Todd Woodbridge Cup



THE Regional Finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup were held at Kendall Tennis Club on Monday, 21 October, bringing together 100 Stage 2 and 3 students representing seven primary schools from Pacific Palms to South West Rocks.

Kendall Public School were the overall winners in the Stage 3 division, with St Joseph’s Primary School Laurieton taking out the Stage 2 division.

Both school teams will now go on to contest the State Finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup in Sydney later this term.

Kylie Hunt, the region’s Tennis NSW Development Officer, praised competing students for their impressive performances and highlighted the importance of events like the Todd Woodbridge Cup in engaging children in the sport.

“Today’s competition has seen some impressive tennis from the students,” said Kylie.

“There have been some really close matches, with great sportsmanship being displayed.

“This tournament is a great opportunity to get kids involved in tennis.”

Wendy Hudson, President of the Kendall Tennis Club, expressed her excitement at hosting the competition.

“What a remarkable day it was for our club to host the Regional Finals of the Todd Woodbridge Cup.”

A number of students advancing to the State Finals are participants in coaching programs provided by the Kendall Tennis Club, through coach Rhyan Hudson, including St Joseph’s students Aidan, Stanley and Chase.

Stanley told NOTA he likes the “challenge” of tennis.

“Tennis is a sport that you need to try hard at, in order to get better,” he said.

Stage 3 Winners:

Kendall Public School: Brody Sanderson, Toby Ewan, Charlie Harris, Eden Prowse, Yindii White, Marley Holster, Macey Morales, Lila Iveli

Kade Prowse and Illukah White.

Stage 2 Winners:

St Joseph’s Primary School Laurieton: Stanley Randall, Sophie Whatson, Summer Randall, Chase Hansen, Aidan Koenig, Dean Hartog, Harper Kelly, Maddie Elliot and Billie Vial.

By Kim AMBROSE

