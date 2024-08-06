110 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties



110 Cove Blvd, North Arm Cove

WHEN you walk through the front entrance of this waterfront home, your eyes will be drawn to the blue vista of the Port Stephens waterway, stretching through to Soldiers Point Marina.

Set just a few metres back from the water’s edge, you feel like you are in an overwater bungalow in a luxury resort. Making the most of these views, the upper living area has an open plan design and soaring ceilings.

You’ll enjoy the spacious feel of this home while watching the activity on the water.

From boats, windsurfers, kayaks and dolphins – you won’t miss a thing.

The kitchen is centred to allow easy cooking or entertaining.

An expansive covered balcony allows a seamless transition from inside to out – perfect when family and friends are visiting.

This home has been designed to ensure you know you live right on the waterfront.

Over two levels, the home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room, open plan living and dining, and a games room including a kitchenette and laundry.

These two levels could be used as separate accommodation, allowing for in-laws/teens or creating income as an Airbnb.

The gardens are terraced down to the waterway, with a well-established sea wall in place.

A unique advantage is that to the north is a council reserve providing water access direct from the roadway, as well as providing a nice buffer from the immediate neighbour.

There is a single lock up garage with internal access, a second car space outside the garage, as well as storage for kayaks, a tinny or the bikes.

Contact Ivy Stevenson from CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0432705766.

