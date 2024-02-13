12 Moola Street, Hawks Nest is on the market with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



12 Moola Street, Hawks Nest

Contact Agent

INTRODUCING a rare and exceptional opportunity at 12 Moola Street, Hawks Nest. This charming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house is perfectly positioned on an expansive 984 sqm level block, just a short distance away from the idyllic Bennetts Beach and serene Jimmys Beach.

With potential for dual occupancy or even subdivision (subject to council approval – STCA), this property presents an unmissable investment prospect for holiday investors, owner occupiers, and developers alike.

As you enter the home, you will be greeted by a spacious and versatile layout, featuring a downstairs rumpus that could be transformed into a third bedroom (STCA).

The property benefits from both internal and external staircases, providing ease of access and flexibility.

The generous land size and enviable location offer a wealth of redevelopment possibilities, enabling you to capitalise on the property’s full potential.

Situated in a tightly held street, this coastal gem is a rare find in today’s market.

In addition to the outstanding redevelopment prospects, the property also includes 2 dedicated parking spaces for your convenience.

Don’t miss your chance to secure this incredible investment opportunity in the thriving Hawks Nest community.

With its unbeatable location, endless potential, and abundant charm, 12 Moola Street is the perfect property to make your coastal dreams a reality.

Enquire today to arrange a private inspection and seize this exceptional opportunity before it’s too late.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call John Rumble on 0425 289 200.

