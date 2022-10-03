17 Billabong Avenue, Tea Gardens is on the market with CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties

17 Billabong Avenue, Tea Gardens

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/2 garage

WELL positioned and private, this home is located just a 350m level stroll from the shops, café and bakery as well as the medical centre.

Walk a little further to the Myall Riverfront where you’ll find a variety of cafes and restaurants, or head over the bridge to Hawks Nest and the beaches.

The Myall River Downs Estate is well established and features quality homes that are predominantly owner occupied.

17 Billabong Avenue, Tea Gardens, is set on a large level block of approximately 866 sqm and offers plenty of off-street parking for a caravan, boat, trailers: as well as having a full size double garage with internal access.

There is a formal entry foyer that leads into the open plan living space of the home.

Centrally located, this space is where you find the kitchen, the dining area as well as the informal lounge.

Towards the front of the home is the separate theatre room with tray ceilings, ideal for those family movie nights.

The contemporary kitchen is a dream with a huge island for meal preparation and three pendant lights overhead.

Quality appliances throughout and a full Butler’s Pantry.

The kitchen is ideally positioned to connect with both the indoor and outdoor entertaining areas; entertaining family and friends will be such a joy.

Flowing from the indoor living area is the impressive alfresco cabana (approx 19sqm).

Fully screened and covered, this is where you can enjoy all-round outdoor living no matter what the weather.

Whether dining, holding a party or enjoying a special evening cocktail, or what about a pool table for more family fun, this is the space where you will spend quality time.

Imagine the extended family celebrating Christmas lunch while enjoying the cooling north-east breeze.

Off the outdoor cabana we also find access to the Master suite.

Featuring tray ceilings, His and Hers walk-in robes, a stunning contemporary ensuite bathroom with double vanity, plus a shower with rain showerhead and a separate WC.

This is a true Master suite, both in design and space.

The bonus is you can open the sliding doors linking to the cabana and sleep with the cooling summer breeze.

The other three double bedrooms all offer built-in wardrobes, with one of these also featuring doors to step directly into the cabana; perfect for visiting family and friends.

The main family bathroom has a separate showerand a deep soaking ‘therapy spa’ and separate WC.

The laundry offers access to the outdoor utility area, it also offers plenty of storage with a double linen press.

The gardens are low maintenance and feature mature natives, a fully fenced rear yard where you can keep the boat and caravan with plenty of room for pets and the children to play.

There are three sheds for additional storage of garden tools and equipment.

All the extras you would expect including ducted air conditioning, ducted vacuum system, built in storage, workshop and storage in the garage, insulation throughout, security video and alarm system.

With plenty of room, a beautifully presented contemporary home set in a perfect location with a great aspect to enjoy the best of the weather, this is one home you should put on your list.

To register for online bidding, visit https://www.openn.com/en-au/ or click on the BID button in the heading.

Contact Alex Hinitt, CENTURY 21 Coastal Properties on 0402568950.