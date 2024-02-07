20 Rutland Street, Bonville is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 20 Rutland Street, Bonville

Price: $1,150,000

Beds: 5, Bath: 3, Car: 2

Land size: 699.3sqm

Open for Inspection: Saturday 10 February from 12.30pm – 1.00pm.

NESTLED in a quiet and charming neighbourhood, this spacious property offers the perfect blend of comfort and functionality.

Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage plus a one-bedroom, one-bathroom self-contained studio apartment.

The property is only a short drive away from the beach, as well as local cafes and restaurants in picturesque Sawtell.

This level home is designed to accommodate the needs of a growing family or those who simply desire extra space.

The heart of the home lies in its well-appointed kitchen, equipped with modern appliances, ample counter space, and stylish finishes.

The open floor plan seamlessly connects the kitchen to the dining area and living room, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for family gatherings and entertaining guests.

Large windows throughout the home allow natural light to flood the space, creating an airy and cheerful ambiance.

The four bedrooms are thoughtfully laid out, providing privacy and comfort for each member of the household.

The master bedroom, with its ensuite bathroom, serves as a serene retreat.

The remaining three bedrooms share a well-appointed bathroom, ensuring convenience and functionality for everyone.

All four bedrooms have ceiling fans and built-in wardrobes.

A bonus to the property is the solar power system to keep those electricity bills in check.

From the dining/kitchen area, open the glass sliding door to the private and covered outdoor entertaining area.

Perfect for relaxing, entertaining friends, or just hanging with the kids, this area flows out to a fully fenced private rear yard, which has been designed for practicality, with a well-maintained backyard, perfect for outdoor activities, gardening, or simply relaxing on a sunny day.

As a unique bonus, this property also includes a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom self-contained studio.

This Studio apartment could be used as a guest suite, home office, or even a rental opportunity, adds versatility and value to the overall property.

This standalone is a cozy and private space that is fenced off from the main house.

In conclusion this property, with its functional layout, modern amenities, and bonus living space, provides a comfortable and inviting environment for a variety of lifestyles.

Agents: Charlotte Evans on 0490 265 578 and Chris Hines on 0439 667 719

