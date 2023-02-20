20 Shetland Drive, Limeburners Creek is on the market with R & R Property

20 Shetland Drive, Limeburners Creek

3 bed, 1bath

12.94ha (31.975 acres)

Expressions of interest – closing 27 February



DO not miss out on your chance to secure just under 32 acres big enough for the whole family!

Set back from the roadside on just under 32 useable acres, this brick and tiled home is perfect for those wanting the rural lifestyle only six minutes from the Pacific Highway.

This impressive acreage is mostly cleared, with some timbered areas, perfect for some shade, as well as two dams and Limeburners Creek which flows through the property!

With the property being held in the same family for generations, it is obvious as to why this sensational property has remained so picturesque!

The home is single level, featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom.

This home was originally built in 1985 and has a spacious, light filled living area with sliding doors and large windows giving you those beautiful rural views and a combustion fireplace to keep you warm on those winter nights as well as reverse cycle air-conditioning.

The kitchen and dining area are open plan with slate tile flooring throughout, Bosch dishwasher, electric stove, oven, walk in pantry and ceiling fans.

The carpeted, formal, dining and living area is another great space in this versatile home to relax and unwind.

The main bedroom features carpet, two built-in robes, ceiling fan and electric roller shutters on the window.

The second and third bedroom also feature carpet, built in robes and electric roller shutters and are light filled.

The centrally located three-way bathroom features a bath, shower, vanity, and toilet.

There is a double garage with an additional roller door at the rear for drive-thru access as well as internal access to the home.

The laundry is also located in the garage.

The infrastructure on the grounds includes a two bay, 6m x 12m machinery shed, a great place to store your tractors and ride on equipment and a greenhouse for those with a green thumb!

The grounds are divided into four areas.

The boundary fencing is in fair order mostly post and wire.

The property has two dams, one which has a pump installed for irrigation.

There is a total of 24,000L of tank water and the property is on a septic system and has roadside mail, garbage, and recycling.

For those with children the school bus stops right at the start of Old Coach Road.

This is the perfect acreage for a family or couple looking for that rural atmosphere, peace and quiet, out of suburbia lifestyle with room for the kids, bikes, or livestock!

This property will not last long and I encourage you to call me and book your private inspection today!

Call Emily Abela on 0476 551 276 for further information.