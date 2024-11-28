2024 Bulahdelah Show ‘one of the best’ in event’s history



ORGANISERS of the Bulahdelah Show are celebrating what they consider one of their best events in history.

Held at the Bulahdelah Showground from November 15-16, the Show featured fairy floss, fireworks, dog shows, demolition derby and everything in-between.



The Show was officially opened by Domonique Wyse, the Land Sydney Royal Agricultural Show Young Woman of the Year 2024.

A near record turnout enjoyed two days of entertainment and activities celebrating the region’s agricultural history.

“I think this is one of the best ones we have had,” said Louise Dorney, Co-Vice President of Bulahdelah Show Society.

“We had a good crowd, and we had entries up in every department.”

The Show’s other Co-Vice President, Andrew Smith, was thrilled with the turnout.

“We had a terrific show. It was excellent to see the community out in droves enjoying the atmosphere and entertainment.

“Everyone says this is the biggest and best show but come the night time entertainment we saw people four or five deep around the ring and I can tell you it was busy everywhere,” said Mr Smith.

The Show has been a staple of the regional agricultural calendar since the Bulahdelah branch of the Agricultural Bureau conducted their first event in the early 1920s.

The show remained a major annual focus for the community until it was suspended for a few years in the 1970s.

In 1983 the Bulahdelah Show Society was reformed and has been organising the Show ever since.

To continue the event’s rich history, the Show Society is looking for the next generation of volunteers to get involved.

“We had a new group of young volunteers that stepped up and helped and anyone who wants to volunteer and help out would be greatly appreciated,” said Ms Dorney.

By John SAHYOUN