Christmas on display at Port Stephens Community Art Centre and Gallery



HANDMADE Christmas crafts and gifts are currently on show at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

From front door wreaths to the fairy on top of the tree, visitors will find a wide variety of decorations for homes. Talented local patchworkers have stitched their magic with everything from seasonal tea towels, pot-holders and aprons, to table runners and Christmas stockings.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Crafters have also supplied sparkling ornaments and greeting cards.

Gifts in the gallery range from original pottery pieces, to small mosaic wall-hangers, to macrame pot holders, to warm scarves and beanies made from both commercial yarns and hand-spun natural fibres.

Soft toys and clothes for babies and toddlers have been created with loving hands, and make ideal gifts for mums-to-be.

On Saturday, 23 November, a Christmas High Tea was held at the Arts Centre.

Guests enjoyed all the seasonal trimmings, plus the usual delights of freshly baked treats and the garden surroundings of the outdoor cafe.

Until 17 December, the gallery is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Sister Wetlands Agreement between the councils of Kushiro in Japan, Newcastle and Port Stephens.

The agreement is a commitment to protect our fragile wetland environments, which are vital habitats for migratory and resident birds.

The birds travel many thousands of kilometres from Alaska, Japan, Siberia and the Arctic Circle to spend the summer in the Port Stephens wetlands.

The exhibition features local artist Lyn Lambert and potter Norma Hocking.

The six Port Stephens schools participating in the Wetlands Art project will have their works on display as well.

The gallery is open 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 1pm Sundays.

It is located off Shoal Bay Road, up the hill behind the Bill Strong Oval.

For more details visit pscac.org.au

By Simon EKINS

