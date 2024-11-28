Protesters stop coal boats as arrests pile up



ALMOST 200 people have been arrested for pausing activity at the world’s biggest coal port as part of a climate protest.

Protesters formed a “blockade” in the Port of Newcastle on Sunday in the third day of unrest, calling on the federal government to rule out new coal and gas mines and for a 78 percent tax on coal and gas exports.



Police confirmed 170 people had been arrested throughout the weekend after the group allegedly refused to move away from the channel on Sunday afternoon.

They were charged with unsafe behaviour in the water, serious disruption of a major facility and other offences.

NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley called out the behaviour, claiming the protest was “irresponsible theatrics”.

“(Police have) done an outstanding job managing this dangerous and volatile situation,” she said on Sunday.

“I strongly condemn the reckless behaviour of those who think it is acceptable to waste critical policing resources and endanger officers with self-serving stunts.”

The NSW government lost a Supreme Court bid to stop the protest from going ahead on Friday.

Rising Tide organiser Alexa Stuart said more than 150 peaceful protesters were arrested across the weekend.

“Thousands of people from across the country have joined locals here to do what the Albanese government has failed to do – protect Australians from the worst impacts of climate change,” she said.

“Despite the government’s attempts to shut down our peaceful blockade, today we have successfully blockaded the world’s largest coal port.”

Ships temporarily stopped travelling through the area as a result of the protest, the port authority said.

“In consultation with NSW Police and stakeholders, a risk-based decision has been made to temporarily pause shipping,” a spokesperson told AAP.

“The protest activity has compromised the safety of the shipping channel and led to an unacceptable potential risk to public safety, the port and the environment.”

A large group entered a shipping channel mid-morning and interfered with the movement of vessels, police said.

NSW Police asked people not to enter the harbour to obstruct other port users for their safety and that of other port users.

“The NSW Police Force will adopt a zero-tolerance approach to actions which threaten public safety and the safe passage of vessels,” they said in a statement.

The safe passage of vessels was protected by law and police warned “unlawful activity may result in fines or imprisonment”.

NSW MP Paul Toole called the protesters “numbskulls”.

“Rising Tide are repeat offenders of creating anarchy in our ports, disrupting the daily lives of Australians and conducting themselves in an illegal and unacceptable manner,” he said.

“These protesters are just complete numbskulls trying to manipulate their way around our laws.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt also attended on Sunday, wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “No More Coal & Gas”.

“People here today are taking action because they know that you can’t put the fire out when you’re pouring petrol on it,” he said.

“We just can’t open any new coal and gas mines if we’re to have a chance of tackling the climate crisis.”

Former environment minister and Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett performed at an associated festival on Saturday along with musicians including John Butler and Angie McMahon.

He hit out at what he described as “overreach” from authorities for attempting to stop the peaceful protest event.

By Rachael WARD, Caitlin POWELL and Neve BRISSENDEN, AAP

